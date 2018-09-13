SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A woman says she was knocked down and dragged into brush at a Salem park Thursday by a man armed with a knife.
Salem police responded to a reported kidnapping Minto-Brown Island Park around 5 p.m.
The 29-year-old woman said the man approached her while she was walking in the park near the pedestrian bridge. She said she fought the man off, ran away and called police.
Officers searched the area and quickly found a man matching the description of the woman’s alleged attacker. David Belluno, 23, of Salem, was detained and taken to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
Belluno has since been lodged at the Marion County Correctional facility, where faces charges including kidnapping, attempted rape, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
