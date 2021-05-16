PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An investigation is underway in North Portland after a woman was found dead following a shooting early Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 8000 block of North Newman Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.
Police said homicide detectives are responding.
During the investigation, North Newman Avenue is closed between North Kilpatrick Street and Northeast Winchell Street.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.
