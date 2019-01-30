LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in Lake Oswego Wednesday night.
Officers say a medical call came in just after 4 p.m. near River Run Drive and Childs Road in the River Run neighborhood, next to the Canal Acres Nature Park.
When police arrived, they found a woman dead inside her home, and her husband was injured. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are not naming the suspect at this time, but they say they are with that person.
Police say a possible weapon has been recovered, and there is no gun involved. They are still investigating how that woman died.
Officers say the couple has two children in their late teens. They were not home, but one of them did make that 911 call earlier Wednesday evening.
The teens are with family now and police are not investigating either of them as suspects.
Homeowners in the neighborhood say it is typically a quiet area and say they are shocked to see such a large police presence.
The police presence closed roads and spanned the entire neighborhood Wednesday night.
Lake Oswego police officers and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team will remain on scene throughout the night to investigate and gather evidence.
Law enforcement members say they expect streets to reopen early Thursday morning. Officers do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
HAPPENING NOW: Lake Oswego PD confirm they are investigating a death inside a home beyond this tape. Hard to see out here but we’re in the River Run neighborhood right next to Canal Acres Nature Park. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/FJtKcKWpj7— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) January 31, 2019
