PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police found the body of a woman in northeast Portland Monday morning and have now launched an investigation into her death.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded just before 8 a.m. to a medical call of a person down in the area of Northeast Gertz Road and Northeast Vancouver Way.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a dead woman.
PPB said homicide detectives are investigating the woman’s death. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner at a later time and date, police said.
No descriptions of any injuries to the woman were released by police.
Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects.
The woman was not identified by police.
Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.
