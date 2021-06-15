Police: Woman found dead on NE Marine Drive was victim of hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred late Monday night in northeast Portland.
Police said officers on patrol came across a woman in the roadway on Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 13th Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, investigators believe the woman had been a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. No additional information has been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2216 and reference case 21-161768. Police said this was the 28th deadly crash in Portland this year.
(2) comments
normal people dont cross marine drive at 11:30pm... good riddance.
MAGA
