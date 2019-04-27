PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was injured in the foot with a knife Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of an assault involving a knife in the 100 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.
Police said they found a woman suffering a knife wound to the foot.
She was transported to a hospital and with non-life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers detained a male suspect nearby.
Detectives from the Assault Detail are responding to assume the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
