PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hit in the head with a wine bottle in downtown Portland Thursday morning.
Portland police responded to a report of an assault near the Skidmore Fountain Transit Station at 10 Southwest 1st Avenue around 3:04 a.m.
Officers learned that a woman had been hit in the head with a wine bottle.
Police said officers contacted a man near Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest Couch Street who was determined to be involved.
The male, identified as 42 year-old Charles Ellis II , was arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault and an outstanding warrant.
The woman’s injuries to the face were treated at an area hospital and are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact Assault Division Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov
