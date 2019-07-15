Police: Woman hospitalized after crash in Gresham, all other vehicle occupants fled scene

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A woman was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Gresham early Monday morning.
The woman called emergency dispatchers at 2:12 a.m. from the crash scene, located at Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Wilkes Road.
Gresham police said the woman sounded frantic and that she couldn’t feel her legs. She provided landmarks around the crash area and officers were able to locate her.
The woman was found pinned in the car but was the only person at the scene. She said the driver and other people had been in the car with her, but they all left.
Police said the woman was transported to a hospital and she has potentially life-threatening injuries.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash.
Within the hour after the crash, police said another driver was flagged down by a person walking at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Russell Street. The person was described as one of the occupants of the crashed car and had facial injuries.
Police are investigating the crash and the scene is expected to reopen to traffic around 7 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
