MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie police say a woman was hurt after a hit-and-run driver ran over her foot Sunday morning.
Just before 9:15 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of Southeast 43rd Avenue and Southeast King Road in Milwaukie.
Police say 23-year-old Amy Veenker told them that a blue or green minivan traveling east on Southeast King Road hit her left foot while she was in a crosswalk. They say Veenker was unable to provide additional suspect or vehicle information.
Through her foot was left red from the incident, Veenker declined medical attention beyond care received at the scene. She is expected to be OK.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 503-786-7500.
