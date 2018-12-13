OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person who hit a pedestrian Wednesday night and left the scene.
Officers said they responded to a car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Molalla Avenue and Gaffney Lane around 10:15 p.m.
A 37-year-old woman was found lying in the roadway, according to police.
Witnesses said the driver of the car did not stop and continued southbound on Molalla Avenue.
The suspect vehicle was described by police as a dark colored, possibly black, van or SUV.
Police said the victim was identified as Mindy Ashbaugh of Oregon City. She was taken to OHSU and is in serious condition.
If anyone has any information about the crash or knows who the suspect is, they are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department at 503-496-1616.
