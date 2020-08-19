LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - One person was injured in a butane hash oil explosion at a apartment complex on Tuesday, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Just after 2 p.m., officers, along with Lebanon Fire District personnel, responded to an apartment complex, located at 685 South 5th Street, on the report of a loud explosion and a woman with injuries.
Officers arrived to the scene and learned that a woman had come running from the apartment with her hair on fire. The woman was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital and later transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital for treatment of burns on her body.
A man who was in the apartment at the time of the explosion was not injured, according to police.
Police said it was discovered that a wall at the apartment had been blown away from the foundation during the explosion. People who reported the explosion told police that it was likely occurred from the use of a butane canister.
During an investigation, police said it was learned that the apartment contained marijuana, butane, and other items indicative of possible manufacture of butane honey oil.
After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found evidence confirmed that butane honey oil was manufactured at the apartment, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said they are not released the names of the people involved at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Timothy Trahan at 541-258-4318.
