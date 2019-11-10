PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman reported missing in Portland has been located and reunited with her family, according to police.
Elizabeth Hallam had not been seen since Nov. 1.
She was visiting Portland from Arizona and was last seen leaving Hawthorne Hostel with two white men in a dark blue SUV.
Portland police confirmed Tuesday morning that Hallam was found Monday and is now with her aunt in Beaverton. She will be returning to Arizona with another family member.
