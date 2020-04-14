HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in Hillsboro Tuesday morning.
At around 5:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast Cornelius Pass Road.
Police said the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
The intersection of TV Highway and SE Cornelius Pass Road was closed down during the investigation. It reopened at around 8:20 a.m.
Drivers were asked to use Johnson Street between 75th and 209th as a detour.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.