PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. Police said officers checked the area and found the victim at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Harvey Milk Street.
The victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Two suspects, identified by police as Melissa Mae Sheridan, 30, and Dorian Tylor Rhodes, 32, were detained nearby.
Police said a knife that officers believed was used in the stabbing was seized as evidence.
Following an investigation by assault detectives, Sheridan and Rhodes were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault.
(1) comment
The heck you say?
There is no shock factor anymore coming from Portland.
Well, maybe if 100-200 rioters were arrested in one fell swoop.
THAT would be shocking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.