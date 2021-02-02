PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning following a shooting in the Sumner neighborhood.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 5200 block of Northeast 91st Avenue at about 3:16 a.m.
According to police, a woman reported that she woke up to gunfire coming into her bedroom. She also reported that she had been shot five times and could not move.
Police said the woman had two pit bulls in the home, so officers entered into the home through the victim's bedroom window and removed her through the window.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to area hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.
Portland police say they had to remove a woman out of her bedroom window after she said she was shot 5 times! She reported the gunfire came through the window and she could not move. #fox12Oregon #pdxshootings @PPBPIO pic.twitter.com/u0eTSNP8Gi— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 2, 2021
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-29644.
(4) comments
When you own not one, but two pit bulls, you most likely are part of the problem. Next...
More proof that the gun violence reduction team was a waste or time and money.
I sent this article to Joann Hardesty, and I asked her how her whole defund the police thing is working out.
All Portland needs is more of Joann Hardisty's politics.
