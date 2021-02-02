NE 91st Ave Shooting

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hospitalized early Tuesday morning following a shooting in the Sumner neighborhood.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 5200 block of Northeast 91st Avenue at about 3:16 a.m.

According to police, a woman reported that she woke up to gunfire coming into her bedroom. She also reported that she had been shot five times and could not move.

Police said the woman had two pit bulls in the home, so officers entered into the home through the victim's bedroom window and removed her through the window.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to area hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-29644.

(4) comments

Michelle Robinson
Michelle Robinson

When you own not one, but two pit bulls, you most likely are part of the problem. Next...

maxine
maxine

More proof that the gun violence reduction team was a waste or time and money.

Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

I sent this article to Joann Hardesty, and I asked her how her whole defund the police thing is working out.

Golfpunk
Golfpunk

All Portland needs is more of Joann Hardisty's politics.

