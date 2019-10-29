HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Hillsboro late Monday night.
At around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired near the Hillsboro Community Senior Center, located at 750 Southeast 8th Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene, but did not locate anyone in the area.
Police said a woman checked into the Tuality Hospital emergency room a short time later with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. The woman's injury is said to be non-life-threatening.
According to police, officers determined the woman was shot in the parking lot of the senior center by an unidentified suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
