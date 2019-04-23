PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was shot in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
Portland police said they responded to Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 8:42 p.m. on the report of a woman shot.
Police said the woman is suffering serious injuries and was transported a local area hospital.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team along with our Forensic Evidence Division is responding to assist East Precinct officers in this investigation.
Police said they do not have any suspect information.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.