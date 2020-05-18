KELSO, WA (KPTV) - A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed before the gunman turned the weapon on himself outside a convenience store in Kelso on Friday evening, according to police.
At around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots and a vehicle collision in the 1800 block of Bloyd Street. Witnesses reported both vehicles left the scene before police arrived.
Police said officers were then notified about a second shooting at AM/PM in the 1700 block of Allen Street.
When officers arrived to the convenience store, they found both vehicles described from the initial shooting report and two people dead.
Through witness statements and corroborating evidence, police determined that Scott B Belenski, 60, drove into the AM/PM parking lot moments after Brittany A. Thuney, 31, arrived. Police said Belenski parked his vehicle next to Thuney's vehicle, exited his vehicle and fired a pistol several times into Thuney's vehicle while she was in the driver seat.
Thuney was unable to escape and died at the scene, according to police.
Police said Belenski then walked back to his vehicle and drove to the other side of the parking lot where he shot himself.
According to police, evidence from the first shooting scene revealed Belenski shot more than once at Thuney while she was seated inside her vehicle and she collided with Belenski's vehicle as she was attempting to escape.
Police said Belenski is the biological grandfather of Thuney's 7-year-old child, whom she had moments earlier dropped off with the child's father, who is Belenski's son.
The child has been returned to Thuney's immediate family, according to police.
The case remains under investigation. Police said no further details or a possible motive are being released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.