PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman sleeping in front of a garage at a southeast Portland apartment complex died Friday after police say she was accidentally run over by a driver.
At around 6:25 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a vehicle running over a person in a driveway at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found an injured woman, identified as Trecell R. Stinson, 47, conscious and talking.
Police said Stinson was homeless and had laid down to sleep in front of a garage door of the complex.
The driver of the car told police that he pulled forward out of the garage to go to work and felt a bump. The driver stopped but did not see what he had struck, so he continued to pull out and felt another bump.
When the man realized he had run over someone, police said he immediately called 911.
Stinson was taken to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Later in the morning, police said Stinson's condition took a turn for the worse and she later died from injuries.
Police said no charges or citations have been issued.
