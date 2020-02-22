PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Southeast 26th Avenue on the report of a stabbing.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a man lying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the back. Police said the man was alert and talking.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by the suspect, a white woman, after a confrontation.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and has not been located. No other suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 20-61200.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
