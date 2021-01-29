BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday morning.
Police told FOX 12 that a woman was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute shortly before 7 a.m. at the Sterling Point Apartments, located at 14437 Southwest Teal Boulevard.
The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.
The suspect, a man whose name has not been released, is still at large. Police said he is not considered a danger to the public.
No further information has been released at this time.
