PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed another person at a group home in southeast Portland Monday night.
At around 8:26 p.m., officers were called out to the group home, located in the 14300 block of Southeast Alder Street, on reports that someone had been stabbed.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a woman with a stab wound to her lower back. The victim as taken to an area hospital. Police said the injury was treated and determined to be non-life-threatening.
According to police, officers learned the suspect and victim lived together in the group home.
A knife was recovered and seized as evidence, police said.
The suspect, identified as Olivia Doyle-Joseph, of Portland, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and harassment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
