WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after police say he stabbed a woman multiple times at a Washougal apartment.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of West Lookout Ridge Drive.
Police said a man called 9-1-1 and said he was armed with two butcher knives and was holding a woman hostage. The man reportedly told 9-1-1 dispatch, "I want you guys to come here and shoot me."
When officers arrived to the scene, they saw a woman in a third-story apartment window who was yelling for help. Police said a man came up behind her, holding a large knife, and pulled her away from the window.
Officers rushed up to the apartment and forced their way inside.
Police said officers found the man inside the apartment and he immediately complied. The suspect, identified as Robert W. Burdock, 56, was arrested without incident.
The woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was unresponsive. Police said she transported to an area hospital where she was taken into surgery.
Her current condition is unknown.
Burdock was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Washougal police detectives at 360-835-8701.
