PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was stabbed in northeast Portland Sunday night.
Portland police responded to a call of someone stabbed in the 3200 block of Northeast 78th Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and located a woman who was treated at the scene for multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for life threatening injuries.
Police said the woman was walking to her home from a friend's house when she was stabbed by a stranger.
here are no identified suspects or suspect description at this time.
If anyone has information about or video of this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
