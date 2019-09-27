Police: Woman steals from boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, floods NE Portland home with garden hose

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a wild burglary in northeast Portland, police said the suspect not only stole, but also put a hose in the window and flooded the house.
According to court documents, Chelsey Iida went into the home of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend a few weeks ago. This happened on Northeast Milton Street.
Police said surveillance video shows Iida walking to the victim’s home with a bag and then walking back to her car with that bag full. The victim told police she stole clothes and shoes.
But then, police said Iida went back to the side of the house and this time put a garden hose through the window.
Court papers show that hose was placed about 15 feet inside to reach the living room and that it spewed water for two hours, completely flooding the house.
Iida was in court Friday. She was indicted on three counts of burglary and three counts of criminal mischief.
At the time of the crime, police said she admitted running the hose but denied stealing anything. Police said she also told an officer that she had screwed up and that her karma was screwed up over what happened.
Though Friday, she pleaded not guilty.
Because this case is still pending, the District Attorney’s Office wasn’t able to share surveillance video.
Coming up at 5:30 tonight on @fox12oregon, a home burglary in NE Portland and police say the suspect flooded the victim’s home with a garden hose. We’ll have more details tonight, as well as how the two know each other. pic.twitter.com/o3NbrhDoWw— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 27, 2019
