PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was injured after a bullet went through a home and struck her while she was sleeping early Tuesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
East Precinct officers responded to a shooting at Southeast 64th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street at about 3:10 a.m. Police said the woman was struck by an apparent stray bullet fragment in her face while she was asleep.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No additional details have been released by police at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.