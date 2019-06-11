PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland Tuesday morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and Northeast Emerson Street after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.
A woman inside the vehicle was not injured.
According to police, preliminary information suggests that the vehicle was not the intended target of the gunfire.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
Evidence of gunfire was collected at the scene. The Gun Violence Reduction Team and the Forensic Evidence Team are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Michael Jones at (503) 823-4106 or at Michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov.
