Police: Woman used forged documents to buy car in SE Portland, subsequently arrested with meth

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman used forged documents to fraudulently buy a car in southeast Portland and she was subsequently arrested with methamphetamine, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of a fraudulently purchased Alfa Romeo from a dealership near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Stark Street on Wednesday.
Officers located the car in a nearby motel parking lot. Officers developed information about the suspect and conducted surveillance on the car. When the woman returned to the car, she was taken into custody.
Police said they recovered evidence including forged documents and 5.7 ounces of meth.
Mary P. Nguyen, 38, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of aggravated identity theft, first-degree forgery, first-degree aggravated theft, distribution and possession of meth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and computer crime.
The car was returned to the dealership.
No further details were released about the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.