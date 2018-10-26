VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A woman wanted for abducting her daughter during a supervised visit in Vancouver may be heading to Mexico, according to police.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help Thursday night locating Esmeralda Lopez and her 4-year-old daughter Aranza Ochoa Lopez.
Officers said the girl was taken by Esmeralda Lopez during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall on Thursday afternoon. The girl has been in foster care since being removed from her home sometime last year.
Police said they have learned from Esmeralda Lopez’s family that she may be heading to Mexico with the girl. Officers do not believe the suspect is armed or dangerous, however they have reason to fear for the girl’s safety.
Investigators said Esmeralda Lopez is also currently a person of interest in a separate kidnapping and robbery case.
In that case, police said a man was held against his will in Esmeralda Lopez’s apartment and the victim’s car and other property were stolen.
Police said they learned of the abduction of the girl while serving a search warrant at Lopez’s apartment in connection with the robbery investigation.
Aranza was last believed to be wearing a long-sleeve dark blue shirt with a bulldog on the front, pink pants and “paw patrol” shoes.
Esmeralda Lopez was last seen wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey. She usually drives a 2007 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates BIW7067.
Anyone who sees her is asked not to approach, but instead call 911 right away.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
