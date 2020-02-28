WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a child sexual assault case after being indicted by a grand jury, according to the Woodburn Police Department
Melinda Ann Avila, 48, was arrested Thursday on a Marion County Grand Jury secret indictment charging her with two counts of felony witness tampering and one count of felony identity theft.
Police said the charges are related to a child sexual assault case that is being prosecuted by the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
Avila was booked into the Marion County Jail. Her bail is set at $30,000.
Police said no further information will be released at this time due to the confidential nature of the case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.