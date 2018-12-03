WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Woodland police say a woman fought off a stranger after she woke up and found him going through her clothes.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, Woodland Police along with Kalama Police and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Buckeye Street.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported waking up to a man in her bedroom going through clothes.
Police say the woman confronted the man and he told her not to scream because he was armed with a gun and would shoot her.
The woman physically kicked him away and ran to another part of the house, according to police.
Police say the man then fled from the home and may have been on a bike. Officers used a K-9 to track him for several blocks before losing the scent.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is 30 years old, approximately 5’ 5” with black hair and wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 and reference case W18-849.
