Police work to curb street racing gatherings in Portland
For the past year, the Portland Police Bureau has been trying to get a handle on illegal street racing and large gatherings of car enthusiasts burning rubber in industrial parks along Marine Drive.
The gatherings, referred to on social media as “T-5,” regularly leave parking lots littered with beer bottles and trash, and the pavement covered in black tire marks.
“It is what it is. You know kids are going to be kids. You can’t really stop it,” said Tommy Johnson, who works in an office park just off Marine Drive.
Portland police have responded regularly to these gatherings, some of which have ended in gunshots or injuries.
During the bureau’s most recent enforcement action in early September, officers handed out 24 citations, eight written warnings, and arrested a woman who had an outstanding warrant.
Two other people were arrested during a gathering of drivers in June, but in spite of the police presence, the weekly get-togethers continue.
“It’s still an issue,” said Sgt. Greg Stewart, who heads up the police bureau’s response to the issues. “It’s going to be an ongoing issue as long as people are going to want to bring their cars out and race, but the crowds have been reduced from 500 people to say 30-50 people, and it’s something we can deal with.”
The activity isn’t always contained to a parking lot. Spectators have taken video of drivers stopping traffic to squeal their tires on the Fremont Bridge, and what might start in a back parking lot can end in a drag race on Marine Drive.
“And that road’s already dangerous enough as it is with no barriers on the sides of it,” said Johnson. “Flying 100 miles an hour down a road with no barriers with a river on one side and an embankment that goes down about 50 feet on the other, it’s pretty dangerous.”
Stewart said the police bureau is doing what it can to curb the activity, but enforcement can be tricky.
“Twenty years ago, we might just get the troops together, we’d go out and we’d just stop a bunch of people and arrest some folks and chase people, if they ran, we’d chase them. Today, there’s an expectation that we’re going to take all of these steps to minimize the potential for use of force,” said Stewart.
One of the bureau’s biggest deterrents, towing cars whose drivers have no insurance or a suspended license, was recently taken away by a legal action.
The bureau does use photo radar to catch speeders on Marine Drive, and even a plane on special enforcement missions, but Stewart said those measures only go so far.
“There’s a subset of these folks who just, they don’t have insurance, they’re suspended, they don’t care. You can write them more tickets and it’s not going to do anything because they’re not going to pay them,” said Stewart.
Businesses along Marine Drive, meanwhile, have taken their own steps to slow the activities down, with some installing gates to keep racers or “drifters” out after hours.
