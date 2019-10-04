LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A worker at an unlicensed Lebanon daycare was arrested in connection with an infant who sustained a skull facture and bruising on his legs, according to police.
Police received a Department of Human Services referral Wednesday about the 7-month-old child being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Investigators determined the infant had been at a daycare facility on the 700 block of Walnut Street in Lebanon, which was unlicensed through the state of Oregon.
Police said the sole worker, and only adult onsite at the time of the child’s injuries, was 42-year-old Justin William Miles.
Detectives said they interviewed Miles and, along with other evidence, determined the child’s injuries occurred while in Miles’ exclusive care.
Miles was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on Friday on charges of third-degree assault and criminal mistreatment.
The child’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Lebanon police said they have notified other families using the daycare facility.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
