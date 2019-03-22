VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Vancouver early Friday morning.
The crash happened at Northeast St. Johns Road at Northeast Cherry Road just before 3 a.m.
Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling southbound on NE St. Johns, which is a one-way road that goes northbound, when it collided with a northbound vehicle. The other vehicle was pushed backwards into a light pole.
According to police, the suspect vehicle took off still going the wrong way.
The other driver was not injured.
The light pole was damaged. Crews will respond to the scene to repair it.
Police believe the suspect driver was going around 40 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour speed zone.
The suspect vehicle was described as a white SUV with significant damage.
Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect vehicle, should call Vancouver police at 360-693-3111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.