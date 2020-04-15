BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A head-on crash closed down northbound Highway 217 near the Highway 26 interchange for nearly two hours Wednesday morning.
Just after 5:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on northbound Highway 217 at Southwest Wilshire.
Beaverton police said a black BMW was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 217 when it struck a white pickup truck.
The female driver of the BMW was seriously injured and taken to OHSU for treatment.
Police said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The driver of the pickup truck was also injured, but not seriously.
All the northbound lanes of Highway 217 were closed following the crash. The roadway reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
The nearby westbound lanes of Highway 26 were also affected.
(3) comments
That's quite the trick with how well the Barns road 217 interchange is marked. Many red "DO NOT ENTER" and WRONG WAY" signs.
'Police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on northbound Hwy 217' And on the accident report under cause it will say covid-19 related.
A "head on" crash on a one way highway? How do people go the wrong way on a freeway or highway? How does someone that stupid get a license to drive a car?
