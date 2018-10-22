PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver heading the wrong way on northbound Interstate 5 crashed into another vehicle early Monday morning, according to Portland police.
Police said at around 1:36 a.m., Jeremy Stevens, 44, was traveling south on northbound I-5 when he collided head-on with another vehicle near milepost 296.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Stevens was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Stevens' presumptive blood alcohol level was 0.234.
Stevens was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and third-degree assault. Police said he was not booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center because he continues to receive treatment at the hospital.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.