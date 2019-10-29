MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A woman crashed her vehicle in the downtown McMinnville area after police say she was driving the wrong direction and speeding Tuesday morning.
Police said at around 6:18 a.m., 911 callers reported that the driver of a white Toyota Camry was going 70 miles per hour and in the wrong direction southbound on Baker Street.
Police said a third caller reported the vehicle had lost control and crashed into landscaping near the Walgreens on Baker Street.
Police said the driver, identified as a 36-year-old Salem woman with ties to McMinnville, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to police, intoxication is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash, or may have surveillance footage of the Toyota Camry prior to or during the crash, is asked to contact the police department at 503-434-7307. Please reference case number 19-4198.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.