BAKER CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 14-year-old teen from Baker High School was found dead on Wednesday.
The Baker County Major Crime team sent a release seeking information from anyone who may have been at the Baker City Skate Park or Dog Park near Sam O Swim Center on Wednesday between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Baker School District also issued a statement informing parents about an "incident that took place yesterday afternoon involving a student recently enrolled at Baker High School."
The student was found dead at approximately 4:30 pm at the Baker City Skate Park, according to the district.
A sibling of the teen is enrolled at the middle school.
The district said police have assured them that no threat to school campuses exists as a result of the incident.
The district said counselors will be on hand at Baker High School and Baker Middle School throughout the day and are available to all of our schools during this time.
If you were at the skate park or dog park during the listed time you are asked to contact the major crime team at 541-519-7363.
