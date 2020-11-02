WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - Political signs were stolen from front yards in West Linn on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Marylhurst neighborhood at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they contacted multiple suspects in this case, and officers recovered many of the stolen signs.
The West Linn Police Department said the case will be forwarded to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.
No other details were released, including information about the suspects or what candidates were supported by the signs.
“The West Linn Police Department recognizes that there are many different political views and opinions during this election season. We ask that citizens respect each other’s right to support whichever candidates, or political party they choose,” according to a statement from the department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So are you going to tell us who stole the signs, and which political affiliation was targeted?
