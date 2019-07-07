Polk Co. deputies looking for suspect in West Salem burglary

WEST SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Polk County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a burglary that happened in West Salem.
Friday evening, Joseph Foti and his wife were at the rodeo when his phone alerted him to a car that had pulled into his driveway, and then a man came up to the house.
“I saw him looking back and forth looking in the windows,” Foti told FOX 12.
At one point, the man notices the surveillance camera and yawns.
Eventually, it looks like he leaves. It was only later that Foti and his wife realized that was just the beginning.
They looked through more of their video to piece the rest together and called the Polk County Sheriff's Office, who identified the man as 33-year-old William McGinnis.
It turns out, after leaving their porch, McGinnis tried to back his car down their driveway and got stuck.
That’s when the sheriff’s office says he tried to break into the shed for tools to get his car out.
“He popped off the screen, you can see where they took fingerprints. He’s got a handprint right there,” Foti said.
Then, the camera catches him running back to the house, where deputies say he broke in.
Foti told FOX 12 McGinnis took off with jars of coins he had been collecting for years – about $3,000 worth.
“I was saving up for like, a big trip. All my extra change and whatnot I’ve been saving in there,” Foti said. “Yeah, it’s a bummer.”
McGinnis ran off with the coins, leaving his car. Deputies say he dropped some things, including a meth pipe.
“I’m just more glad that we’re safe and we didn’t get surprised by him because that probably could have turned bad,” Foti said.
FOX 12 learned McGinnis has a lengthy record and the sheriff’s office says he’s already wanted for several other crimes.
“I know they’re doing what they can to try to capture the guy,” Foti said.
McGinnis is described as about 5’10” tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his right elbow that reads “Union Pacific.”
Anyone who sees McGinnis is asked to call 911.
