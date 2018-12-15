Polk Co. deputies seeking man and woman who were involved in burglaries, used stolen credit cards

POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of several burglaries and using stolen credit cards.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted online about the suspects on Saturday.
The man and woman are persons of interest in burglaries in Polk and Marion Counties and used stolen credit cards in Albany, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Chevy Tahoe, possibly from model years 2001 to 2006.
Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office 503-623-9251 and reference case number 18-2687.
