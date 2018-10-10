The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify subjects involved in a burglary and identity theft.
On Tuesday, an unknown suspect entered a garage in the West Salem area where they stole the victim's purse which included credit cards, among other things, according to deputies.
Deputies said the woman in the black jacket with vertical stripes used the credit card at the Safeway in West Salem.
Later in the day, the woman used the card to pay for another woman’s gas bill at the Brooks Gas Station, according to deputies.
Deputies said it is unknown what the woman’s, who gas was being paid for, involvement in the matter is, but she is not considered a suspect but officials would like to talk to her.
Anybody with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Hutchison at 503-623-9251.
