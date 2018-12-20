POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Independence man accused of sexually abusing kids at a day care is now facing additional charges.
Quinlyn Reed Harden, 25, was indicted Thursday on two charges of first-degree sex abuse.
Harden has previously been indicted on four counts of first-degree sodomy and 14 counts of first-degree sex abuse.
The charges stem from alleged abuse that happened at Stinky Feet Childcare.
The day care center has been shut down.
Harden is due back in court on Jan. 31, 2019.
