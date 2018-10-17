Polk County man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday arrested a man on murder charges.
Darin E. Shaw, 49, was arrested in connection to a deadly shooing in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road just south of Independence, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies confirm 31-year-old Joseph Sieg died at the scene Oct. 11. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but failed, the sheriff’s office says.
The Polk County Major Crimes Team investigated the shooting.
Shaw was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday and is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He was lodged at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to call Detective Carballo at 503-623-9251.
