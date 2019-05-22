PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Canine royalty was crowned Wednesday night at the Heathman Hotel in downtown Portland for the upcoming Portland Rose Festival Canine Court.
Otto the Leonberger, a giant dog breed, and Fancy the Pomeranian were crowned king and queen. Otto is 3 years old and Fancy is 1.5 years old.
Four other dogs were also crowned: Ruby, a 7-year-old Chihuahua, Pooka, a 1.5-year-old mixed breed, Ubu, a 1-year-old Bernadoodle, and Wall-ee, a 1.5-year-old Pekingese.
Tucker, Great Dane, 3 years
Clyde, Bernese Mountain Dog, 2 years
Wall-ee, Pekingese, 1.5 years
Tuukka, Great Pyrenees/Anatolian Shepherd Mix, 9 years
Luna, German Shepherd/Alaskan Malamute/Anatolian Shepherd Mix, 9 months
Otto, Leonberger, 3 years
Bella Anne Marie, Maltese/Poodle Mix, 9 years
Fancy, Pomeranian/Alaskan Klee Kai Mix, 1.5 years
Brady, Golden Retriever, 7 years
Jacob Doggenstein, Ridgeback/Shepherd Mix, 3 years
Mara, Chihauhau/Papillon Mix, 4 years
Milo, Yorkie Mix, 6 years
Pooka, Mixed Breed, 1.5 years
Qtip, Coton de Tulear, 13 years
Reginald Newman, Pembroke Welsh Corgi, 9 months
Roscoe, Great Pyrenees/Border Collie Mix, 6 years
Stella, Australian Cattle Dog Mix, 15 years
Tippi, Corgi/Pit Bull Mix, 3 years
FOX 12’s Kimberly Maus and Andy Carson were members on the panel of judges who picked the pups.
The dogs were selected from a list of 20 finalists, which were previously trimmed down from more than 100 applicants, including a cat, the Oregon Humane Society said.
The animals ranged from service dogs to companion pets, and included puppies, seniors, and dogs living with special needs.
