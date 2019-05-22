PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Canine royalty was crowned Wednesday night at the Heathman Hotel in downtown Portland for the upcoming Portland Rose Festival Canine Court.

Otto the Leonberger, a giant dog breed, and Fancy the Pomeranian were crowned king and queen. Otto is 3 years old and Fancy is 1.5 years old.

Four other dogs were also crowned: Ruby, a 7-year-old Chihuahua, Pooka, a 1.5-year-old mixed breed, Ubu, a 1-year-old Bernadoodle, and Wall-ee, a 1.5-year-old Pekingese.

FOX 12’s Kimberly Maus and Andy Carson were members on the panel of judges who picked the pups.

The dogs were selected from a list of 20 finalists, which were previously trimmed down from more than 100 applicants, including a cat, the Oregon Humane Society said.

The animals ranged from service dogs to companion pets, and included puppies, seniors, and dogs living with special needs.

