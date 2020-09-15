PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As wildfires and air quality impact people's health across the state, there are also impacts on COVID-19 testing areas, with some testing sites forced to close due to poor air quality.
FOX 12 on Tuesday spoke with the Oregon Health Authority about what these impacts could mean. State health officials said that last week Oregon saw a drop in coronavirus testing by about 35 percent due to wildfires raging in Oregon. They said it will take a couple of weeks to truly see the impacts the fires will have, including whether testing stays down and for how long.
Some drive-through testing sites have been forced to close down as air quality has remained hazardous or unhealthy for days in and around the Portland metro area. With so much distress from the fires, the Oregon Health Authority says there are fewer people making COVID-19 testing a priority.
"It’s the smoke and then there’s so many people that are displaced, I mean, you know, going to see a healthcare provider unless they have any urgent issues like breathing problems, it’s just not an urgent issue right now," Ann Thomas, a public health physician with OHA, said.
The Oregon State Health Laboratory is also closed as crews address an air quality issue inside. OHA says that new tests are being diverted to another lab, so they don't expect this to create a large backlog in testing. Health officials also say we will have to wait and see if the fires cause a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. They say it is a concern with the smoke and displaced families, but it will be several weeks before that kind of data presents itself.
