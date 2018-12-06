PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Lloyd Center is going local, just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Dozens of pop-up shops are now open inside the mall that feature signature products from local Portland artists and makers.
It's part of the center's new concept called "Lloyd Local."
The idea is that existing businesses, or ones that sell during the holidays, pop-up right next to the national brands.
That way, shoppers can get the best of both worlds.
“We can coexist and create spaces that were vacant are now something invigorating. And they are beautiful spaces,” Head of Leasing Cori Jacobs said.
“Each person has a story to tell. So with each product, you get to know a bit about the vendor, the business owner. You get to know a little bit about what their passion is,” said Marcia McCoy With My People's Market Holiday Pop-Up
Most of the pop-ups are only here for the holidays, but Lloyd Local will keep on going as the traditional shopping mall is going through renovations to transform itself into a premier entertainment space.
