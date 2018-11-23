Popular Columbia River Gorge trails open again after Eagle Creek Fire

Six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway are open again more than a year after the Eagle Creek Fire.
The fire last year burned more than 48,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge. Many trails were closed to the public after the fire.
The stretch of road between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park reopened Friday just before 11 a.m. Several trails, including Angels Rest, Wahkeena and Larch Mountain, were also reopened.
Forest crews removed 9,000 trees that were at risk of falling and installed about 3,000 feet of protective fencing.
Hikers say they aren't surprised it took more than a year for the trails to reopen.
Roger Dalcin, a hiker, called the effort "incredible".
"To us, it's a long period of time, but relatively, it's a short period of time, so kudos," Dalcin said.
Some trails in the area are still of limits. Officials have not offered a timeline for those trails and urge people interested in visiting the area to check online before heading out.
