Popular events, places begin to open as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen in Oregon, more popular events and places are opening back up.
Saturday marked the first official day of the Saturday Market in Portland opening back up. Many patrons and vendors said it felt like the city was finally coming back to life.
"The community and all the artwork and all these people getting together like look at this. This is wonderful around here," Kirby, who attended the market, said.
The market is only open on Saturdays for now, but vendors like Eric Swenson are grateful just to be back.
"It's everything, it's everything I mean, this is not just my career, but you know that old adage they say if you love what you do you never work a day in your life," Swenson said. "I mean, that's this!"
He's been a vendor at the market since 2008.
"You gotta take that walk of faith, that's life, and here we are. This is fantastic!" Swenson said.
Across town, Oaks Park opened up for the first time in more than a year. Tyrah McGill said she bought tickets as soon as they were available.
"It's so nice to see more people out and seeing people again and seeing happiness again because everybody's been so sad and frustrated with everything going on," she said.
McGill brought her son Bailey to the park and said she's pleased with the COVID-19 safety protocols the park has in place.
"I love the fact that they're doing the announcements constantly. There's a lot of people, and they're doing their best to socially distance and," she said.
Oaks Park is limiting its capacity to just nine percent of its 16,000 person capacity. You need to purchase tickets in advance, and masks are required at all times.
"This is the first day they've been open, so it's going to be probably a little bit of a learning curve. But honestly, everyone's being really nice and really good. It looks like they've got everything under control," McGill said.
