MULTNOMAH FALLS, OR (KPTV) - Popular hiking trails at Multnomah Falls, closed since early April, are now back open to the public.
This includes Larch Mountain Trail from Benson Bridge up to the top to the falls plus the upper part of Wahkeena Trail.
Those trails have been off-limits for almost two months since rock and debris tumbled down onto the path.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service said there will be a one-day closure at the falls next Tuesday to make trail repairs between the lower viewing platform and Benson Bridge.
